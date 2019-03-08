Interview School is mock-interview software that provides you with up-to-date interview questions and AI-assisted feedback.
Reviews
- Pros:
The general idea of the product. Quite unique. I can see it going long way with the solid tech foundation in place.Cons:
since the app is in its launch phase, there are relatively few companies to choose from to test the interview.
AI driven emotion engine is the icing on the cake.Bilal Murtaza has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.