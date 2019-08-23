Discussion
Maker
Ly Nguyen
Hi there! Thanks for visiting our page and for your interest in Rakuna! I'd like to share a few more information about the Interview Scheduling Software. Interview Scheduling Software is the newest addition to Rakuna’s product suite. With Interview Scheduling, recruiters can schedule interviews with candidates quickly all on one streamlined platform, thus reducing back-and-forth communication and improving the overall candidate experience. I. Key Features 1. Optimize Interview Scheduling: Effortlessly create and edit interviews, invite candidates and interviewers, and manage interview assessment from interviewers. 2. Schedule Appointments in Bulk: Invite multiple candidates to interviews with just a few simple clicks, making the bulk-scheduling process move at the speed of light. 3. Enable Candidate to Self-schedule: Allow candidates to quickly self-book interview appointments at their own conveniences. 4. Generate Automated Emails and Surveys: Send automated customized messages and surveys to candidates pre- and post-interviews. 5. Evaluate and Track Candidate’s History: Log interview assessment in real-time or post-interview, and keep all candidates’ evaluation and history in one place for future access whenever, wherever. 6. View Candidate's Resume and Assessment: View candidate’s resume and other interviewer’s comments while interviewing and logging in assessment (all in one same platform). 7. Export Data: Export interview events with the candidate’s profile and evaluation to CSV file for further analysis. II. Benefits For Recruiters - Eliminate old-fashioned back and forth communication - Fasten the interview scheduling and management process - Strengthen meaningful interactions with candidates - Increase the overall interview management efficiency and boost hiring performances For Companies - Optimize human resources, reduce recruitment costs and administrative burdens - Boost employer branding and appeal more to the tech-savvy Millennial generation - Stay ahead of the competition with speedy and engaging communication with candidates III. Request a demo Adopt Interview Scheduling Software TODAY and make your scheduling tasks a breeze. Request a demo at rakuna.co/interview_scheduling_software/
