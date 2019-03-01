Interview Insider provides information about the coding interview process at different tech companies
dkbMaker@dkb868 · CS Student @ UCLA | Indie Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏾 I’m Dmitri, a UCLA CS student, and maker of Interview Insider. 😤 The Problem I’ve messed up coding interviews many times, as have many of my friends. The problem is that a lot of the people who perform badly in technical interviews are actually good engineers who got caught up in their anxiety, got caught off-guard by unexpected questions, or just don’t feel comfortable with certain types of interviews. Even worse, someone may do badly in a few interviews and conclude that they don’t belong in tech, or they’re just not cut out for software engineering. I’ve personally thrown away great opportunities because the idea of interviewing stressed me out so much. 🕵️♀️ The Solution Interview Insider solves this in two ways: 1. It allows people to pick the interview types best suited to them. Some people just don’t feel good doing whiteboard interviews, or don’t have the time to study the extra material needed to pass them. Others don’t like doing long take-home projects. People can filter companies by interview type, and choose the ones that they’re comfortable with. 2. It provides details about the interview process at specific companies to help candidates prepare. Some companies have published their own interview guides explaining the interview process, evaluation methods, what they’re looking for, and the timeline. Other companies have descriptions from candidates who have gone through the process. This all helps ease anxiety, and makes it easier for people to prepare effectively, and bring their best selves to the interview. ---- The data is far from comprehensive, and this is all a work in progress. Most companies don’t have their own interview guide, but hopefully this is something I can work with them on. I’m also working to get more detailed descriptions, and add more polish to the site. 🙏🏾 I would really love to get some feedback so I can figure out what to improve on. And I’m happy to answer any questions. Much love. ❤️
