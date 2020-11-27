  1. Home
  2.  → Internxt Drive

Internxt Drive

The world's most secure & private cloud storage service

#3 Product of the DayToday
Internxt Drive is the world’s most secure cloud storage service. It features client-side encryption, and distributed technology. The service is open-source, free and is available on Mobile, Web, and Desktop. Reclaim your privacy online with Internxt.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews5.0/5
Fran Villalba Segarra
Maker
Founder and CEO Internxt
Hello everyone 👋 It's Fran, CEO at Internxt. Glad to be on ProductHunt. If you'd like to learn more about our technology, please check this super quick article. You can also learn how we compare to Google Drive, and Dropbox. Or how we compare to more secure services such as pCloud or ProtonDrive. Happy to answer any questions that you might have!
Share
Eugenia Alvarezhi
TOP! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Share
Fran Villalba Segarra
Maker
Founder and CEO Internxt
@euka2 thank you!!
Share
Paulo TenorioCEO, Trakto.io
This is great!!!!
Share
Fran Villalba Segarra
Maker
Founder and CEO Internxt
@pauloblob Thanks!!!!
Share
Key one
🎈
I've been checking and following this project and team since a couple of years ago, solid team and already product lounched (survived successfully in bad alt season during last 3 years) Of course its a beast when u compare with filecoin, sia, stoj...
Share
Fran Villalba Segarra
Maker
Founder and CEO Internxt
@key_one Thank you!!
Share