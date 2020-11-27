Internxt Drive
The world's most secure & private cloud storage service
Fran Villalba Segarra
MakerFounder and CEO Internxt
Hello everyone 👋 It's Fran, CEO at Internxt. Glad to be on ProductHunt. If you'd like to learn more about our technology, please check this super quick article. You can also learn how we compare to Google Drive, and Dropbox. Or how we compare to more secure services such as pCloud or ProtonDrive. Happy to answer any questions that you might have!
TOP! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
This is great!!!!
@pauloblob Thanks!!!!
I've been checking and following this project and team since a couple of years ago, solid team and already product lounched (survived successfully in bad alt season during last 3 years) Of course its a beast when u compare with filecoin, sia, stoj...