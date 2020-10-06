Internfeed
Hey friends, Our crew believes in a simple idea – kickstarting or switching careers should be easy. We created Internfeed.co to simplify the internship search for you. Cause browsing a dozen of websites with listings is overwhelming – we get it. Earlier this year, we started our Slack community – a place where early-career professionals can get advice, discuss available opportunities and grow together. We got plenty of insights from our members and applied them to build one platform to rule them all – Internfeed.co: 🔎 Explore a curated list of internships 📧 Create an alert based on your filters 💬 Be a part of community to get insights 🖋️ Post internships and hire interns ✨ As a thank you for your feedback, we’re giving you the code “LAUNCH” to list your internships for “FREE” ✨ Also, make sure to swing by our blog to check out our first interview with a design intern at Apple and more. This is just a start and the 1.0 version of Internfeed.co. We continue our work to cut that gem to perfection and will appreciate you sharing it with anyone who may benefit from our platform. And of course, we ❤️️ feedback. Let us know how we can improve or simply swing by the comments below to say hi. Peace!
Good product, guys. I had 2 requests on this week from interns like “can I get some practic work in your company?”. But I haven’t) So, now I have link to share with them ;)
@lekstwist Thank you 😅
