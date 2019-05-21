Internet of Thrones

Game of Thrones gets undeservingly little coverage on the internet. Enter a different internet, in which there’s nothing but Game of Thrones content.
Nik McFlyHunter@nikmcfly · Doing stuff
Once upon a time we discovered and entered a small door hidden behind a filing cabinet, and crawled down a tunnel. Suddenly we were quickly drawn into the opposite end of the tunnel and found ourselves in the mind of two fantasy drama television series co-creators. Thanks to Erwin Schrödinger and his concept of parallel universes, now we live in a world where most of the content is about Game of Thrones. The only way to go beyond is to make just everything else about Game of Thrones. Every website. Every. Do you have a startup? Blog? Online portfolio? Everything will look better if it's about Game of Thrones!
