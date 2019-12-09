Discussion
Ian Scalzo
Maker
First impressions and isolated incidents weigh too heavily on our perceptions of others - getting in the way of allowing ourselves to know the authentic version of those around us. Internal tests your perception of your peers against who they believe they are, telling you where your feelings are potentially misaligned. Measure whether the version of yourself you present to your coworkers is being received positively or negatively - it’s really easy to believe you’re presenting yourself positively when you’re being received negatively, and now it’s also really easy to catch this dissociation. Key features include: - Perception testing of both how you see yourself and how you see your individual coworkers. - Misalignment reports to show how your perception of someone is different than how they view themself. - Consensus personality insights to alert you of when the majority of your coworkers agree on a factor of your personality that is different from how you see yourself. - Relationship change tracker to reflect and visualize how your perception of your individual coworkers has changed over time.
