Discussion
Maker
Ian Scalzo
Internal is officially out of beta and ready to create real value for remote teams! It has been a long road from transitioning into full time and learning full stack on the fly, but here we are! The concept for Internal arose by working in a remote setting and getting tremendously thrown off by the emotional opaqueness that comes with virtual-only communication. What specifically messed me up the most was never knowing whether or not my messages were bothering my coworker or if they're in a bad mood from outside forces. So, to save you as much time as possible, we built Internal to replace the insights that one would gather through body language in physical interactions, with quantitative insights for virtual interactions.
