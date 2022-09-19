Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Intermission
Intermission
Hosting long meetings, take a break with Intermission
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Share an intermission page when you need to pause your long meetings for a break.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
by
Intermission.page
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
monday dev
Ad
Product development software that's actually easy to use.
About this launch
Intermission.page
Hosting long meetings? Take a break with Intermission
0
reviews
Follow
Intermission by
Intermission.page
was hunted by
Jas Suri
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Jas Suri
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Intermission.page
is not rated yet. This is Intermission.page's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
-
Report