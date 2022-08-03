Products
This is the latest launch from Intergalactic Football
See Intergalactic Football’s previous launch →
Intergalactic Football Season One
Ranked #13 for today
Intergalactic Football Season One
Manage a football team in the metaverse
Visit
Free
Stats
A live multiplayer football management where you create, own and manage your very own football club. Sign up to get a pack of players and choose tactics to take your team to the top.
Launched in
Football
,
Free Games
,
Web3
by
Intergalactic Football
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Intergalactic Football
Manage a football team in the Metaverse
5
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Intergalactic Football Season One by
Intergalactic Football
was hunted by
JP
in
Football
,
Free Games
,
Web3
. Made by
JP
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Intergalactic Football
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on February 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#106
