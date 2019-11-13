Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Frank Hald
Maker
Hi hunters of products! I’m excited to finally release interestinsights Beta. interestinsights gives every Facebook™ advertisers access to all the great Facebook™ interests that can be difficult to find. Facebook shows the same 25 interests on the same search every time, so as an advertiser, you are shown the same interests as your competitors. Without hours of research, most of the good interests seems hidden, but with interestinsights, all the interests will be shown at once, and faster. interestinsights comes with flexible and simple features that lets you save your discoveries for later in projects and divide your discovered interests into multiple layers, to make it easier for you copy and paste into your layered targeting. Along this, interestinsights is a Facebook advertisers best friend. Not only does it make researching and discovering of interests effortlessly easy, it also makes it easier to save your progress and use later. We just released our public beta and have over 100 advertisers using interestinsights from our closed beta. Get started for free today on the beta and help us develop the best possible product for you to help you save money on your next ad campaign and make money! Just ping me here if you have any questions or feedback. I’m all ears. Thank you very much!
Upvote (6)Share
It's really a time saver. I have been a user since the closed beta and the development team works fast on feedback, if it isn't a too large request.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@joycharles1 Thank you Joy, glad to have you onboard!
UpvoteShare
Just signed up and tried. Works great on broad subjects, but on more specific subjects, the results aren't that many, possible to return more results? Great design 🧥
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@eugenemcclure The results are those supplied by Facebook, but we are currently working on tweaking the algorithm to give you the best results, even with more specific subjects. Appreciated the feedback! 💪
UpvoteShare