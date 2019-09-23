Deals
Interactive Tutorials, by LOU
Interactive Tutorials, by LOU
code-free onboarding and training tutorials
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 4
#5 Product of the Day
Today
LOU streamlines user onboarding and training through code-free interactive tutorials that guide users through their work reducing training time, boosting adoption, and simplifying customer success.
Featured
19 minutes ago
These are the 10 startups of Techstars NYC's 2019 incoming class
New York City may be one of the biggest global economic hubs, but did you know that it also has the one of the strongest startup ecosystems in the world? Techstars knows that, and that's one of the reasons it started Techstars NYC - an accelerator program that helps early-stage startups and entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Spotlight on: LOU, StartHub's Startup to Watch
Each month as part of StartHub's Startups to Watch Program, we connect with the winning company to learn more about them. We had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Pardue and Kyle Lawson, Co-Founders of LOU. Here's what we learned: Tell us about your company. What is LOU?
