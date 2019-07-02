Log InSign up
Interactive Special Effects for Twitch

Twitch Viewers can play special effects on Streamer channels

#2 Product of the DayToday
An effective Viewer Engagement Twitch Extension that allows viewers play special effects on your Twitch channel & stream. Your viewers express how they feel or what they think about your stream using special effects like explosions, rain, snow, fire, etc

Great Twitch Extension that allows for interactive viewer engagement on your Twitch Channel. You are also able to upload your own special effects w/o sound or simply select your effects from the huge library. A configurable overlay and chat notification will appear each time a user plays a special effect on your stream for increased interactivity and viewer engagement.
This is a cool Twitch extension. I already tried it and it worked great.
I am an avid twitch fan. Where can I find the extension to try?
Kudos to you all. Very interactive extension.
Okay I installed your extension on my channel and got some decent user engagements. I think it works well if you have a lot of viewers watching your stream.
