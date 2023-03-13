Products
Ranked #19 for today
Interactive Presentations by Miro
Presentations are boring. On Miro, they’re not.
Present anything, with or without slides. And impress your audience with two-way presentations where they can follow you on the board, post reactions and stay engaged with built-in activity apps.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Miro
About this launch
Interactive Presentations by Miro by
Miro
was hunted by
Kate Ivanova
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Kate Ivanova
,
Sophia Chia
,
Joe McLean
,
Memie Huang
,
Antonin Vogt
and
Egor Sinyaev
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Miro
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 138 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#65
