Interactive Effects for Twitch
Twitch Viewers can play special effects on Streamer channels
#1 Product of the DayToday
George Egbuonu
Great Twitch Extension that allows for interactive viewer engagement on your Twitch Channel. You are also able to upload your own special effects w/o sound or simply select your effects from the huge library. A configurable overlay and chat notification will appear each time a user plays a special effect on your stream for increased interactivity and viewer engagement.
This is a cool Twitch extension. I already tried it and it worked great.
I am an avid twitch fan. Where can I find the extension to try?
