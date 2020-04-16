Discussion
brian ball
Giving yourself just long enough to stop and think about what you're doing before mindlessly opening Twitter -- is going to be a game changer.
There are so many sites breaking my focus when I want to just complete a task. I really like how intention keeps my past and future selves on the same page as to what I should be doing. Awesome product and really happy to be using it!
Hey PH! I've been working on a Chrome/Firefox extension called Intention to help me stay focused and not get distracted, and for me and my friends, we've found it more effective than any other tool we've tried. The idea behind it is extremely simple: Commit to a time limit **before** using a distracting site. This prevents the two most common ways that we get sucked into distractions online: 1. Habitual navigation: Throughout the day, we reflexively type "t"/"f"/"r" and immediately start scrolling through Twitter / Facebook / Reddit / etc. By stopping you before you start browsing, Intention gives you the opportunity to decide not to get sucked in. 2. Mindless browsing: Our willpower is no match for the endless stream of personalized content optimized to keep our attention for as long as possible. By pausing your browsing after your intended time limit, Intention restores your focus. You can set a daily limit to know how much time you've spent across all distracting sites, and for every day you stay under your limit, you'll grow your personal streak! I designed Intention with privacy as a core priority, and here's what that means: 🔒 Intention requests access only to the sites you select, not all sites. 💪🏽 Intention gives you full control over all the data you share. ✅ Your browsing history stays in your browser and is never transmitted. Intention is part of a suite of tools I'm developing to help people spend their time well, and I'd love to hear your feedback. DK P.S. If you'd like to read about the process behind developing Intention, I've been publicly writing a daily journal at https://roadtoramen.com
