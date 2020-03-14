Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
David Martin
Maker
Hello everyone! Intention is a web app for helping you achieve your goals by breaking them up into actionable tasks. It's available on the web and on the Play Store. You first enter your high level goals (e.g. get fit, make more money, etc.), then break them down into sub-tasks, then in turn break those down into sub-tasks, and so on. Eventually you get down to small, actionable tasks that you can tackle. In this way, you create a list of actionable tasks, and can visualise how they relate to your high-level goals. I'm just a solo developer, so any comments or feedback would be much appreciated! Thanks
UpvoteShare