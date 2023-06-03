Products
This is the latest launch from Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
See Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Intentio

Intentio

Focus easier & minimize distractions

Free Options
Embed
Transform browsing habits, reclaim time, and focus with mindful productivity. Break free from mindless scrolling, be self-accountable, and achieve your goals. Experience a more balanced, purposeful online experience today with Intentio.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
 +3 by
About this launch
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing - Stop Mindless Browsing and Become Intentional
1review
104
followers
Intentio by
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
was hunted by
Gilbert Aligoey
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Gilbert Aligoey
and
Mayank Jani
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 29th, 2022.
