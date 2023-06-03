Products
This is the latest launch from Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
See Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing’s previous launch →
Intentio
Focus easier & minimize distractions
20% OFF for Lifetime
Transform browsing habits, reclaim time, and focus with mindful productivity. Break free from mindless scrolling, be self-accountable, and achieve your goals. Experience a more balanced, purposeful online experience today with Intentio.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
+3 by
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
Stop Mindless Browsing and Become Intentional
1
review
104
followers
Follow for updates
Intentio by
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
was hunted by
Gilbert Aligoey
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Gilbert Aligoey
and
Mayank Jani
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
