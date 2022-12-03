Products
Intentio
Intentio
Stop mindless browsing & become intentional
Build healthy technology habits with a mindful approach to internet browsing, encourages self-accountability, and automatically start Pomodoro whenever you visit your focus sites.
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Internet of Things
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
About this launch
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
Stop Mindless Browsing and Become Intentional
Intentio by
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
Gilbert Aligoey
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Internet of Things
Gilbert Aligoey
Mayank Jani
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing
is not rated yet. This is Intentio: Stop Mindless Browsing's first launch.
