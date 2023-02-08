Products
IntentBot

Identify accounts showing intent in 3-clicks

IntentBot lets you search for accounts showing intent in real-time. Enter a domain and a topic to see who’s showing intent towards you or companies you’re curious about. The best part? It’s ungated and free so you can try intent on your own terms.
Launched in Sales, Marketing, Data Visualization by
IntentBot
IntentBotIdentify accounts showing intent in 3-clicks
IntentBot by
IntentBot
was hunted by
Olivia Kenney
in Sales, Marketing, Data Visualization. Made by
Olivia Kenney
,
Sreejata Chatterjee
,
Tapajyoti Das
,
Kate Aldacosta
,
Sam Quicke
,
Angela Hawker
and
Brian Stoller
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
IntentBot
is not rated yet. This is IntentBot's first launch.
1
1
#31
-