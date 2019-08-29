Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
intelliHR
intelliHR
All-in-one people management
Productivity
Task Management
+ 1
Everything you need to understand your team, build a better culture, and support them to deliver their best.
- All-in-One-HR
- Inspire Performance
- Powerful HR Tools
- Employee Engagement
- Reduce Manager Burden
- HR Visualization
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
16 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send