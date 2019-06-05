The daily task of prioritizing is harder than ever for sellers. ICM uses artificial intelligence to model sales data to clarify where sellers should spend their time: hot leads, missed follow-ups, warm connections, other high-leverage tasks.
William DinkelMaker@williamdinkel
Hello everyone! Thanks @katmanalac for hunting us. Will, one of the makers here. Over the past few years, we've observed a trend of CRM's becoming more inundated with data piped into them from various sources (i.e., marketing, email tools, forms, etc). Meanwhile, the interface has basically the same (that of a database). It's important to have complete CRM data, but the volume of it makes it very difficult for users of the CRM to find and prioritize the things that are important (which wasn't easy to begin with). Intelligent Customer Management works to simplify the life of the seller by using models to structure previously unstructured sales data, and bring to the surface the contacts and tasks that are the most statistically likely to drive success (i.e., in the form of pipeline or revenue). In other words, help sellers focus less on being data analysts and more on what they are good at. Intelligent Customer Management integrates with Salesforce as a CRM backend and Outreach & SalesLoft as tools for "doing" (emailing, calling, sequencing, etc). Would love to hear your questions and feedback!
