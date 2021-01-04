discussion
Aris
MakerSoftware engineer
Hi Product Hunters! I ❤️ macOS' Dock. But, when I need to get some work done, I prefer it to be hidden, so I can maximize my working space. In System Preferences, macOS only allows the Dock to be either: * always visible, or * always hidden and visible when the pointer moves to the edge. While, what I want is: Visible only when nothing overlaps it (similar to intellihide feature in linux). I built an app for this. I call it IntelliDock. Hope you find it useful! 🍻 https://mightymac.app/intellidock/
