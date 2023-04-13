Products
IntelliBar
ChatGPT at your fingertips
IntelliBar is like Spotlight but for ChatGPT — all the speed and power of ChatGPT, just one keystroke away — no logins, no captchas, no need to switch apps or tabs.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
IntelliBar
About this launch
IntelliBar
ChatGPT at your fingertips.
IntelliBar by
IntelliBar
was hunted by
Emanuil Rusev
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Emanuil Rusev
and
Antonio Stoilkov
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
IntelliBar
is not rated yet. This is IntelliBar's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#170
