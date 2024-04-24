Launches
Intellecta
Intellecta
AI powered costomer experience
Intellecta is trained on your company's data and uses GPT models to respond to customer inquiries across various platforms, such as chat, social media, and email. It's like having your own chat gpt.
About this launch
Intellecta
AI powered costomer experience
