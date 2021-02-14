Integration Voting Portal

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jake Prins
Maker
Maker of Serverless SaaS
Hi ProductHunters! Have some ideas you’re interested in working on but just need a bit more feedback before you prioritize them? Well, I'm happy to launch the new Voting Portal of Apideck! You can now start collecting requests at scale and streamline your platform roadmap. Customers and potential leads visiting your Apideck ecosystem can vote for their integrations through the new voting page. Here they can easily upvote it, explain why it would be helpful, and indicate how important it is to them. Integrations upvotes also automatically contribute to the integration’s impact score, which you can use to prioritize integrations down the road. Inside Apideck you and your team can easily keep track of all requested integrations. And, it's all integrated with the Apideck Network so there are over 14,000 products to request!
Share