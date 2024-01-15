Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Instill VDP

Instill VDP

Open-Source Unstructured Data ETL for AI-first applications

Free Options
Embed
Versatile Data Pipeline (VDP): An open-source, no-code/low-code solution for quick AI workflow creation. It handles unstructured data, ensuring efficient data connections, flexible pipelines, and smooth AI model and data source integration.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 +3 by
Instill VDP
About this launch
Instill VDPOpen-Source Unstructured Data ETL for AI-first applications
0
reviews
27
followers
Instill VDP by
Instill VDP
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Xiaofei Du
,
Shih-Chun Huang
,
Po Chun Chiu
,
Heiru Wu
,
Dani
,
Hui-Tang Chang
,
Sarthak Gupta
,
Leo Chen
,
Naman Anand
,
Harsh Soni
,
Juan Vallés Martín
,
Tony Wang
and
Ping-Lin Chang
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Instill VDP
is not rated yet. This is Instill VDP's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-