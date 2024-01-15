Products
Instill VDP
Instill VDP
Open-Source Unstructured Data ETL for AI-first applications
Upvote 22
Versatile Data Pipeline (VDP): An open-source, no-code/low-code solution for quick AI workflow creation. It handles unstructured data, ensuring efficient data connections, flexible pipelines, and smooth AI model and data source integration.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+3 by
Instill VDP
About this launch
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Xiaofei Du
,
Shih-Chun Huang
,
Po Chun Chiu
,
Heiru Wu
,
Dani
,
Hui-Tang Chang
,
Sarthak Gupta
,
Leo Chen
,
Naman Anand
,
Harsh Soni
,
Juan Vallés Martín
,
Tony Wang
and
Ping-Lin Chang
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
