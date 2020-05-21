Discussion
Ivan Abramov
Hello! I’m Ivan, and I’m the CEO at Instaz. Recently I became a father and began to upload pics on Instagram. That’s when I realized that photo editing is a dreary and outdated process. Elon Musk is about to complete his brain-reading machine, but photo apps still force the user to think of effects each time and apply several filters one by one. Many Instagram users complained to me about spending half an hour editing the photo or story to get a result which is worse than the original. That’s why we’ve created a very simple photo editor. Instaz analyzes the photo and edits it creatively. It improves colors, composition and adds popular Instagram effects, such as frames, collages, dust, stickers and many others. It even adds texts about the current moment - for example, a funny text about the weekend if you are editing a photo on Saturday. More intellectual effects to come soon. With Instaz, you can create eye-catching pics like professional Instagram bloggers in one second, with a single swipe. Swipe, we will do the rest – that’s our motto. Download from the App Store and share your thoughts
Cool idea of a quick easy to use photo editor app with creative and unusual effects and filters!
