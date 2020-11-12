discussion
David Parker
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, We are super excited to share the instant checkout links with you. It's a simple solution for the ones who hate complexity but want fast results. Integrate your stripe account with a one click. Create a product & a link in less than 30 seconds and paste it or share it. Customers clicking the links are taken directly to checkout page.No passwords or login necessary. We support payment with credit cards, apple pay and google pay. We’d love for you to check it out and let us know what you think!
I'll be very happy to answer any technical questions about Instavia. If you have one, let us know :)