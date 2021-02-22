  1. Home
Instatus Out

Monitor services in your menu bar

PC
Linux
Windows
+ 5
A free desktop app that sits in your menu bar:
— select services you depend on
— check their status in your menu bar
— get notified when they change their status
Ali Salah
Maker
Building instatus.com
Hey! Ali from Instatus here 👋 Ever wonder if a service you're using is down right now, and you search google, try to find their status page and twitter accounts.. Not anymore! Instatus Out is a desktop app that sits in your menu bar. You select the services you use, check their status at any time, and get a notification when something is down! Instatus Out is free, open-source, and cross-platform. No sign up required. It directly checks status pages from your app, so it's decentralized. Try it out and let me know your feedback! 🚀 https://instatus.com/out
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Given Airtable's recent downtime, eager to see this kind of service expand!
Ferruccio Balestreri
Maker
Congrats on the launch this is a-ma-zing :)
