Split expenses effortlessly

instatab is a free and user-friendly app that makes tracking and splitting expenses with friends and family effortless. No more trying to keep track of who owes what, or figuring out how to split expenses - instatab does all the work for you.
instatab
About this launch
instatab
was hunted by
Alican Dedekarginoglu
in Travel, Money, Personal Finance. Made by
Alican Dedekarginoglu
and
Yiotis Kaltsikis
Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
instatab is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on November 6th, 2022.
