Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
instatab
Ranked #8 for today
instatab
Split expenses effortlessly
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We built instatab as a free app to track and split expenses with friends or family. Use it on your next trip, night out or any other group activity. Our algorithm works out the least amount of transactions needed so that everyone is paid off.
Launched in
Travel
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
instatab
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
instatab
Split expenses effortlessly
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
instatab by
instatab
was hunted by
Yiotis Kaltsikis
in
Travel
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Yiotis Kaltsikis
and
Alican Dedekarginoglu
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
instatab
is not rated yet. This is instatab's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#235
Report