instashare is a beautiful way to share your photographs directly to instagram from your mac
simply drag and drop your image to the toolbar icon and share your photograph
Chris VillarrealMaker@christophior · christophior
Hey PH, I'm the creator of instashare. instashare started as a project for myself to have a quick and easy way to share images from my mac desktop to instagram without the hassle of transferring them to my phone first then sharing them After introducing the app to my cousin and others and seeing the positive feedback I naturally decided to share it with the world. Feel free to tweet me @christophior with any feedback! 😄 I have created coupon code 'first!' for the first person to try the app out for free, after that the next 5 people can use code 'ph' for $2 off then finally there's code 'producthunt' for $1 off the app. Thanks everyone and I appreciate the support.
