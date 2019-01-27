InstaPayments

Take signups in minutes by using our hosted forms or use Stripes embedded checkout with no server side code hosted by you. After a customer is subscribed, let them update their cards with easy to use, secure card update forms, or give them full access to their subscription in our user portal.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Brit GwaltneyMaker@brit_gwaltney · Founder, Developer
I built this product to make it easier to get up and running on Stripe for the various projects I work on. There is lots of functionality on the forms such as setup fees, trials, installment payments, taxes, flexible quantity and lot's more. We also will take care of the server side code for the embedded Stripe checkout and have a full user portal or simple card update links depending on your needs. We plan to add a Sendgrid integration for custom emails based on Stripe events and lot's more. Hope you like it!
Upvote Share·