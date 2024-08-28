Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
InstantPhoto
InstantPhoto
Pin Instant Photo on MacOS desktop
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The InstantPhoto App allows you to pin your precious memories on your desktop as Polaroid stickers
Launched in
Mac
by
InstantPhoto
About this launch
InstantPhoto
Pin Instant Photo on MacOS desktop
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
InstantPhoto by
InstantPhoto
was hunted by
Stickies Pro
in
Mac
. Made by
Stickies Pro
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
InstantPhoto
is not rated yet. This is InstantPhoto's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report