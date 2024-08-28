  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. InstantPhoto
    InstantPhoto

    InstantPhoto

    Pin Instant Photo on MacOS desktop

    Free
    The InstantPhoto App allows you to pin your precious memories on your desktop as Polaroid stickers
    Launched in
    Mac
     by
    InstantPhoto
    About this launch
    InstantPhoto
    InstantPhotoPin Instant Photo on MacOS desktop
    0
    reviews
    14
    followers
    InstantPhoto by
    InstantPhoto
    was hunted by
    Stickies Pro
    in Mac. Made by
    Stickies Pro
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    InstantPhoto
    is not rated yet. This is InstantPhoto's first launch.
    Upvotes
    15
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -