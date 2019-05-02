Instant Stock Market Simulator

In this game you don't need to wait for the next trading day since the app will let you instantly move to the next day. It's easy to quickly pick up, practice, measure your progress and test new trading techniques.
Matt LMaker@matt_l1
The app uses all of the stocks from the NYSE with data from the past 40~ years so that you can practice against real data. It uses Expo and React native for the front end with an API serving the data on the back end.
Adam Davis@adam_davis3
Other stock simulators also incorporate afterhours trading, why’s this one special?
