Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Instant Meet Slack App
Instant Meet Slack App
Create instant Google Meet from Slack
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Instant Meet is a Slack app that lets you create an instant Google Meet Link with a simple /meet command and add it to your calendar. Also, Share the meeting link with all members in the channel/groups/dm where you typed the command.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Meetings
by
Instant Meet Slack App
Bubbles for Teams
Ad
End live meeting fatigue with async video collaboration
About this launch
Instant Meet Slack App
Create instant Google Meet from Slack
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Instant Meet Slack App by
Instant Meet Slack App
was hunted by
yash
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
yash
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Instant Meet Slack App
is not rated yet. This is Instant Meet Slack App's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report