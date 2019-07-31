Deals
Instant Create by Snapchat
Instant Create by Snapchat
Publish an ad in three simple steps
Instant Create provides advertisers with limited resources a way to quickly get started in reaching a highly engaged audience to grow their business with Snapchat.
28 minutes ago
Snapchat launches 'instant' tool for creating vertical ads
Snapchat is hoping to attract new advertisers (and make advertising easier for the ones already on the platform) with the launch of a new tool called Instant Create. Some of these potential advertisers may not be used to creating ads in the smartphone-friendly vertical format that Snapchat has popu...
