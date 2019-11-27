Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Jordi Pallarés
Maker
Hello Hunters. Jordi here from Barcelona ;) We are thrilled to be launching on PH. 🔥 We started Instamusic with the vision to give people the possibility of discovering music in a totally different way, and we added emotions to the equation. Here are a couple Q&As for you to know more about our product. -Why did we launch it? Our case study highlighted that people listen to music based on how they are feeling at the moment. 😍 -What do we do it for? To provide a deep and significant experience based on UX principles which result in an understanding of the user’s music preferences in relation with their mood. 🎶 -How? We identify the emotion with a selfie. 🤳 Once that is done, users are able to select preferred genre and moment tags. After that, the experience allows them to find a specific playlist that they can export to Spotify. We are planning new features... but I’d love to know your thoughts… what do you like the most? What would you like to see in the future? 🧐
Upvote (1)Share
Interesting development, unique and with a huge potential to stretch into a more wide platform to help people feel better! Good job!!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@gabriela_rs Thank you Gabi, we really appreciate it! What you mention about becoming a wider platform is something we've been thinking about. Can you tell us what you like most about Instamusic?
UpvoteShare