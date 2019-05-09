Instamenu is food photo sharing & ordering app.
Discover new dishes using user-submitted food photos.
Get nearby restaurants recommendation serving the dish in the photo.
Order in-app.
Publish food photo
Earn commission when other users order your photo.
Yilak M TibebuMaker@ymtibebu · Entrepreneur
The inspiration for Instamenu comes from my desire to make Instagram food photos more attainable. I notice many people drool over Instagram restaurant food photos but majority never purchase the dish. Likewise, many people post Instagram food photos but never get compensated by the restaurant. Using Instamenu, users can discover new dishes & find nearby restaurants that serve the dish. When a user places an order from a photo, Instamenu & the content creator both earn a commission of the user's order.
