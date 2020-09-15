Instamanager beta

discussion
Marcelo Ventura
MakerEconomist and Data Scientist
Hello Product Hunt! Marketing and collabs are essential to grow an instagram account. The best resource for that are your own followers! Managing data of People/Businesses who support your products are the best ways to get new followers and real product marketing! And talking about data, it may be barely easy for people to gather followers information when you have up to 100 followers. But what about +1000? This is why I made this product! Helping businesses by getting the whole list of their followers ordered by most followed ones. This way it will be easy to know which followers are more popular and could spread the word (or stories) about your product faster. Then, your account will have more followers. Currently each request has the free sample of 10 followers to validate the idea and functionality. Once submitted, data from the account are sent to the email provided. All feedbacks and ideas are welcome! Have an excellent month and stay safe!
