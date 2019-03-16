Instagram to Google Sheets Export

Gramreports is a tool I've been working on that takes your Instagram data and exports it to a nicely formatted Google Sheet.
I built it for people who prefer working in excel and need more access to their Insta data.
Josh BitossiMaker@josh_bitossi · Launching Plus Merchants @ Shopify
Hey Product Hunt (yes it's another instagram analytics hunt!) Why? When I was looking at other tools I found a few things: Couldn't export the data I wanted Gramreports get's 100 days of insights, 1,000 posts, demographic data, website clicks, tagged media, hashtag uses etc etc Dashboards are limiting Why would I force users to use a dashboard I built when Google have already made an amazing way to manipulate and analyse data? Plans were limiting I didn't like the idea of paying for features or extra accounts. Gramreports gives 20 accounts and you just pay when you need an export of your data and insights. (first one is free) I'd love feedback on this first version of the launch - particular around the onboarding process and adding accounts.
