Instagram Stories Scheduling from Buffer

Hello everyone! Mike from the Buffer team here. I’m excited to share this new Buffer feature with you all and would love any thoughts or feedback. As we all know, Stories have completely changed how people and brands use Instagram, and they are now a vital channel to distribute marketing content. We spoke to a lot of consumer brands about their process for creating and publishing Stories, and we learned how long and messy it can be, especially when audiences are craving Story content at such a regular pace. With Stories scheduling, we hope to make it a lot easier for brands to plan Stories ahead of time, and give marketers more confidence that they’ll be posting the best versions of their content, consistently. Here’s a quick rundown of the features: - Schedule on web or mobile. - Bulk upload images and videos. - Drag and drop storyboarding. - Add notes, which can be copy/pasted as captions. - Story previewing. - Reminder notifications to complete the post in Instagram This is our first dip into Stories publishing, so we’re excited to see how people use this feature! It’s available to try on our Publish Premium and Business plans. You can learn more about the plans and start a free trial here: https://buffer.com/pricing/publish Let me know if you have any questions and thanks as always for the amazing support.
