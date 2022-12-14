Products
This is the latest launch from Instagram
See Instagram’s 45 previous launches →
Instagram Notes
Ranked #18 for today
Instagram Notes
A new way to share on Instagram
Free
Stats
Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Instagram
by
Instagram
About this launch
Instagram
We bring you closer to the people and things you love
198
reviews
75
followers
Instagram Notes by
Instagram
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Instagram
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Instagram
is rated
3.5/5 ★
by 194 users. It first launched on June 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#124
