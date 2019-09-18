Discussion
Jaydan Urwin
Maker
Hi everyone! My name is Jaydan Urwin and I'm the founder of ANOUN. We're a design and development agency based in Boise, ID and we're just getting started! We noticed how annoying it was to put line breaks in your Instagram captions so we decided to do something about it. So today, we're happy to announce the launch of Instagram Line Break and hope you enjoy it as much as we have. It is a 100% FREE installable Progressive Web App (PWA) that is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, Chrome OS, Mac OS and Linux. The best part? It's just a website so there's no download necessary! If you appreciate the work we did or just know someone else who would find it useful don't hesitate to share! Thanks!
