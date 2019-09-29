Instagram Caption Writer
Write nice formatted Instagram captions.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Igor Samokhovets
Maker
Hello product hunters! 👋 Recently, I needed to write a caption for an Instagram post. As everyone knows - in the built-in instagram editor it is impossible to add line breaks. After several minutes of searching for applications for writing captions, I found that most of them are native applications (only for iOS / Android), so I made a web cross-platform editor! You can add this application to your device’s home screen and it will work without internet connection!
Real good option
