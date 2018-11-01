Instagram Analytics by WeFind
Easy Instagram analytics with our free Chrome plugin
Easy Instagram analytics with our free Chrome plugin. With WeFind, you can simply analyze any Instagram account and instantly understand engagement, average likes, comments and post per week. You can also see engagement data by photo, and save influencers to a spreadsheet to track them on an ongoing basis.
Reviews
- Pros:
quick analysis of what posts perform well and ability to analyze competitorsCons:
would love more tools on comment engagement
there are so many brands out there that buy 100k+ followers and wefind allows anyone to quickly analyze whether your followers are just zombie bots or a truly engaged community. our social media manager uses it every dayPolly Rodriguez has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Very cool and usefulCons:
Doesn't provide a free HBO account
A great tools to use if you're in marketing/sales in an early stage startupRob N. Gurzeev has used this product for one week.