Instagram Analytics by WeFind

Easy Instagram analytics with our free Chrome plugin

Easy Instagram analytics with our free Chrome plugin. With WeFind, you can simply analyze any Instagram account and instantly understand engagement, average likes, comments and post per week. You can also see engagement data by photo, and save influencers to a spreadsheet to track them on an ongoing basis.

James Christopherson
Polly Rodriguez
Ido Cohen
  • Polly Rodriguez
    Polly RodriguezCo-Founder at Unbound
    quick analysis of what posts perform well and ability to analyze competitors

    would love more tools on comment engagement

    there are so many brands out there that buy 100k+ followers and wefind allows anyone to quickly analyze whether your followers are just zombie bots or a truly engaged community. our social media manager uses it every day

    Polly Rodriguez has used this product for one year.
  • Rob N. Gurzeev
    Rob N. Gurzeev
    Very cool and useful

    Doesn't provide a free HBO account

    A great tools to use if you're in marketing/sales in an early stage startup

    Rob N. Gurzeev has used this product for one week.
David Sokolow
David SokolowMakerHiring@david_sokolow · Co-founder at WeFind
Hi Everyone - Yarin (my co-founder) and I are so excited to launch WeFind to the Product Hunt community. We developed WeFind because we saw how difficult it was to get simple, easy Instagram analytics and we wanted to develop a fun way to solve this problem to help brands, independent digital marketers and influencers. We come from growth marketing and technology backgrounds, and we love creating products that help companies improve their brands and content online. We look forward to all of your feedback and we hope you find WeFind valuable :-)
David Sharon
David Sharon@david_sharon
Awesome productivity tool for scouting and dealing with influencers!
David Sokolow
David SokolowMakerHiring@david_sokolow · Co-founder at WeFind
@david_sharon thanks david!!
Rosie Halmi
Rosie Halmi@pinkie_toe
I started using WeFind a few weeks ago and I don’t browse Instagram without it anymore. It generates engagement metrics for every posts and helps me both with navigating and keeping track of influencer accounts. Excited to see what’s next, good luck!
David Sokolow
David SokolowMakerHiring@david_sokolow · Co-founder at WeFind
@pinkie_toe thanks!!
