Instagram 2019 Content Spotlight

Brands & marketers are still struggling to find the sweet spot of engagement on Instagram. So we’ve partnered up and looked at over 100 brands in the 9 most popular industries.
Learn the main lessons, techniques, and strategies from the world’s best marketers.
Pros:
For SM enthusiasts it really helps in giving you a broader perspective when working
Cons:
Only con I can think of is that it's not a continuous quarterly report :D
Another great piece of work from the team at PlanableAlin B has used this product for one day.
Pros:
Great learnings from big brands on Instagram that I can use for the clients I manage. Also, the report looks slick
Cons:
Maybe add more examples from each industry.
Another great product from Planable. Keep up the good work!Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡ has used this product for one month.
Vlad CalusMaker@vladcalus · CMO at Planable
Hey Product Hunt community, I'm super excited to share this product with all of you. It's been a blast and super fun working on this report over the past few weeks and I hope you'll enjoy reading it.
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡@sebastian_maraloiu · Chief Marketing Officer at Mondly
@vladcalus Love the report!
Luciana Niţu@luciana_nitu
Great insights for all the content marketers that are focusing on Instagram. Some brands are really playing in another league and anybody can take a look at their strategy.
Daniil Kopilevych@daniil_kopilevych · Growth Manager at HelpCrunch
The report looks great. Congrats!
Miruna DragomirMaker@dragomirmiruna · Marketing Manager @ Planable 💚
@daniil_kopilevych Thank you!
Lisa Dziuba@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
Congrats with the launch 💐
Razvan Gabriel Apostu@razgraf · Designer & Developer, CEO @VanSoftware
Niceee! Great stats and examples to use with clients when explaining why and how social media content matters 👌
