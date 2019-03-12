Log InSign up
Instagram 2019 Content Spotlight

Stats, lessons, & tactics from world’s best marketers

Brands & marketers are still struggling to find the sweet spot of engagement on Instagram. So we’ve partnered up and looked at over 100 brands in the 9 most popular industries.
Learn the main lessons, techniques, and strategies from the world’s best marketers.
Alin B
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Alexandru Rosca
 
  • Alin B
    Alin B
Startups, b2b & growth marketing
    For SM enthusiasts it really helps in giving you a broader perspective when working

    Only con I can think of is that it's not a continuous quarterly report :D

    Another great piece of work from the team at Planable

    Alin B has used this product for one day.
  • Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
    Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Chief Marketing Officer at Mondly
    Great learnings from big brands on Instagram that I can use for the clients I manage. Also, the report looks slick

    Maybe add more examples from each industry.

    Another great product from Planable. Keep up the good work!

    Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡ has used this product for one month.
Vlad Calus
Vlad Calus
CMO at Planable
Hey Product Hunt community, I'm super excited to share this product with all of you. It's been a blast and super fun working on this report over the past few weeks and I hope you'll enjoy reading it.
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Chief Marketing Officer at Mondly
@vladcalus Love the report!
Luciana Niţu
Luciana Niţu
Great insights for all the content marketers that are focusing on Instagram. Some brands are really playing in another league and anybody can take a look at their strategy.
Daniil Kopilevych
Daniil Kopilevych
Growth Manager at HelpCrunch
The report looks great. Congrats!
Miruna Dragomir
Miruna Dragomir
Marketing Manager @ Planable 💚
@daniil_kopilevych Thank you!
Lisa Dziuba
Lisa Dziuba
FlawlessApp.io Founder
Congrats with the launch 💐
Razvan Gabriel Apostu
Razvan Gabriel Apostu
Designer & Developer, CEO @VanSoftware
Niceee! Great stats and examples to use with clients when explaining why and how social media content matters 👌
