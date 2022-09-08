Products
This is the latest launch from Insta 360
See Insta 360’s 12 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Insta360 X3
Ranked #12 for today

Insta360 X3

The waterproof action cam now with massive touchscreen

Discover magic in action. Capture 5.7K 360 with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick, or use as an action cam with 4K Single-Lens Mode.
Launched in Hardware, Tech, Video by
Insta 360
About this launch
Insta 360
A camera company headquartered in Shenzhen
5reviews
2
followers
Insta360 X3 by
Insta 360
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in Hardware, Tech, Video. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Insta 360
is rated 4.2/5 by 5 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2016.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#136