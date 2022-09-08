Products
Insta360 X3
Insta360 X3
The waterproof action cam now with massive touchscreen
Discover magic in action. Capture 5.7K 360 with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick, or use as an action cam with 4K Single-Lens Mode.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Tech
,
Video
by
Insta 360
About this launch
Insta 360
A camera company headquartered in Shenzhen
Insta360 X3 by
Insta 360
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Hardware
,
Tech
,
Video
. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Insta 360
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2016.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#136
