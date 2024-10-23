Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Insta 360
See Insta 360’s 13 previous launches →
Home
Product
Insta360 Ace Pro 2
Insta360 Ace Pro 2
The 8K AI-powered action cam
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This is Insta360 Ace Pro 2, the 8K AI-powered action cam co-engineered with Leica.
Launched in
Video cameras
DSLRs
by
Insta 360
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Insta 360
A camera company headquartered in Shenzhen
6
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 by
Insta 360
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Video cameras
,
DSLRs
. Featured on October 26th, 2024.
Insta 360
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2016.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report